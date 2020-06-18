Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 2 % Led By Financials

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Thursday, with heavyweight Reliance Industries and banks leading the surge despite mixed cues from global cues and rising coronavirus cases in the country.

India has witnessed the highest single-day increase of 12,881 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 3,66,946 cases today.

Fitch Ratings lowered India's sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' today, citing the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's growth and public finances outlook. The rating agency affirmed the country's rating at 'BBB-

"The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden," Fitch said while forecasting 5 percent contraction for the Indian economy for this fiscal year ending March 2021. The economy is expected to rebound by 9.5 percent in the next fiscal year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 700.13 points, or 2.09 percent, to 34,208.05, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 210.50 points, or 2.13 percent, at 10,091.65.

Vedanta, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Coal India and Bajaj FinServ jumped 5-8 percent in the Nifty pack.

Reliance Industries advanced 2.9 percent amid the buzz that the company is closing in on a deal that would see it acquire stakes in some units of Future Group.

