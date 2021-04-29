Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1 Percent In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday, tracking firm global cues after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep policy accommodative for some time and U.S. President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan.

The benchmark S&P BSE climbed 563 points, or 1.1 percent, to 50,282 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 372 points, or 1.1 percent, at 15,025.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.5 percent on a PTI report that it has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a cash and share deal for sale of a 20 percent stake in its oil refining and petrochemical arm.

Bajaj Finserv rallied 2.1 percent after posting a four-fold jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit.

Hero MotoCorp was marginally higher after it unveiled the prices of the latest Harley-Davidson range in the country.

Morepen Laboratories soared 5 percent after its board approved raising over Rs 433 crore through the issue of shares to Switzerland's private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings.

Axis Bank jumped 2.5 percent after its board approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO for a further period of 3 years.

