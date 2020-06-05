Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1 Percent In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday as optimism over the easing of lockdown measures offset fears over rising cases of the coronavirus cases in the country.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 345 points, or 1.02 percent, to 34,325 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 111 points, or 1.11 percent, at 10,140.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.8 percent on news that Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs. 9,093.60 crore.

Bharti Airtel gained about 1 percent on reports that Amazon is eyeing a stake in the telecom major.

State Bank of India climbed 2.1 percent and Larsen & Toubro rose 1.9 percent ahead of their March quarter results today.

DLF tumbled 3.5 percent as it reported a net loss of Rs. 1,858 crore for the March quarter versus net profit of Rs. 436.6 crore in the same period last year.

