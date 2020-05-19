Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1 Percent In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from other global markets as investors cheered positive results of a potential vaccine to treat coronavirus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 334 points, or 1.1 percent, to 30,363 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 120 points, or 1.37 percent, at 8,944.

InterGlobe Aviation fell 2.4 percent and SpiceJet lost 5 percent despite reports that some airlines have started bookings for flights from June onwards.

Bharti Airtel rose nearly 4 percent after reporting increased average revenue per user in the fourth quarter ended March.

Apollo Tyres and Bajaj Finance gained over 1 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Vedanta was little changed after its board approved the proposed delisting of the company from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

Tata Consumer Products added 1.2 percent on news it will acquire PepsiCo's stake in NourishCo Beverages.

Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 0.7 percent after it raised Rs 1,030 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Torrent Power rallied 3.6 percent despite the company reporting loss of Rs 274.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31.

