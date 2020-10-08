Markets

Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1 Percent As IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, mirroring positive global cues after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for several independent coronavirus relief measures.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 467 points, or 1.2 percent, to 40,345 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 127 points, or 1.1 percent, at 11,866.

Tata Consultancy Services surged 4.2 percent. The company posted better-than-expected quarterly numbers and said it expects demand for software services to continue to gain pace. Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies climbed 3-4 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose 0.8 percent after it extended a pact with Ericsson for deployment of 5G-ready radio network.

ITC was moving lower. The company said it is looking for more acquisitions in the personal care segment.

Top banks SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose over 1 percent ahead of the RBI's interest rate announcement on Friday.

