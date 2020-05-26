Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Tuesday as corona infection rates moderated around the world and several countries relaxed restrictions on public life.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 320 points, or 1.04 percent, to 30,992, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 113 points, or 1.25 percent, at 9,152.

Jet Airways spiked 5 percent and InterGlobe Aviation rose 1 percent as domestic air travel resumed in the country after two months

Bharti Airtel shares lost 4 percent. Bharati Telecom is seeking to raise $1 billion, or more than Rs 7,600 crore, by selling a small stake in the telecom giant.

HDFC climbed more than 2 percent as it posted a 22 percent year-on-year drop in quarterly net profit, due to spike in bad loans and higher provisions.

ITC jumped 4 percent on news it would acquire spices manufacturer Sunrise Foods Private Limited for an undisclosed amount.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose about 1 percent after cutting interest rate on savings bank accounts.

Avenue Supermarts plunged 5 percent after its quarterly profit jumped 41.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.