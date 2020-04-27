Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1% After RBI's Liquidity Boost

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Monday, with financials surging after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out a special liquidity facility worth Rs. 50,000 crore for mutual funds to ease the pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes in India.

Positive global cues also underpinned sentiment as new coronavirus infections showed clear signs of a slowdown and Italy followed several other European countries in announcing that it will begin to phase out current coronavirus lockdown measures.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus and pledged to buy unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low.

Closer home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 415.86 points, or 1.33 percent, to 31,743.08, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,282.30, up 127.90 points, or 1.40 percent, from its previous close.

Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj FinServ, IndusInd Bank and Britannia Industries soared 5-7 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and NTPC fell around 1 percent each.

