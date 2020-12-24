Sensex, Nifty Rise Over 1%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Thursday to close near record highs, with heavyweight Reliance Industries and financials leading the surge on the back of positive global cues and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 529.36 points, or 1.14 percent, at 46,973.54 amid signs that a Brexit trade deal is imminent just a week before the transition period ends.

The broader NSE Nifty surged 148.15 points, or 1.09 percent, to settle at 13,749.25.

Tata Motors climbed 3.9 percent after maintaining profitability guidance for its luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

IOC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma rallied 2-3 percent.

Vedanta soared 7.4 percent after reports that parent Vedanta Resources is buying close to 4.9 percent stake in the Indian unit through block deals.

Bharti Airtel advanced 1.8 percent on news that it has added the maximum number of wireless subscribers for the third month in a row in October.

Rival Vodafone Idea tumbled 4.3 percent on reports the government has filed an appeal at the Singapore seat of Permanent Court of Arbitration challenging the judgment delivered in the Vodafone retrospective taxation case.

