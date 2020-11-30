Sensex, Nifty Rise On Optimism For Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday as economists upgraded India's GDP forecasts and a private survey showed China's economic recovery kept up its momentum last month.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 185 points, or 0.4 percent, to 44,334 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 0.4 percent at 13,020.

DLF rallied 3 percent after announcing it has sold nearly 90 independent floors worth over Rs 300 crore in Gurugram.

DHFL soared 5 percent after Adani Group outbid U.S.-based Oaktree with a Rs. 33,000 crore bid for the collapsed housing lender.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained half a percent after it signed a pact with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire its select anti-allergy brands in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kesoram Industries tumbled 3.3 percent on fund raising reports.

ICICI Lombard advanced 1.6 percent as it received IRDA approval to the draft scheme of arrangement with Bharti AXA General Insurance.

Thyrocare fell over 2 percent after the Delhi Government slashed the price of RT-PCR tests - the gold standard for detecting Covid-19 - to Rs 800 in the city from Rs 2,400.

