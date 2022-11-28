Sensex, Nifty Rise On Firm Asian Cues; Pharma Stocks Lead Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains elsewhere across other Asian markets after China's securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 198 points, or 0.3 percent, at 62,702, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,623.

Among the top gainers, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco and Cipla all rose over 1 percent.

Lupin rallied 3.3 percent after its Brazilian subsidiary acquired nine brands from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

NBCC jumped 5 percent on winning new work orders worth Rs 271.62 crore in projects of erstwhile realty firm Amrapali Group.

Jet Airways surged 4.3 percent. Media reports suggest that creditors of the airline and the company's new owners are deadlocked over a resolution plan to pull the airline out of bankruptcy.

Tata Consultancy Services gained about 1 percent after launching the TCS Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon Web Services.

HCL Technologies added 0.6 percent as it signed a multi-year contract with Switzerland-based SR Technics to digitally transform its operations.

