Sensex, Nifty Rise Led By Financials

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a global equity market rally amid bets for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up 297 points, or half a percent, to 61,238 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 73 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,191.

Financials topped the gainers list, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ and HDFC Bank all rising over 1 percent.

Axis Bank fell 1.5 percent despite reporting a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Shoppers Stop gained 0.7 percent as it reported a 24 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

Maruti Suzuki India added half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Jindal Stainless dropped 1.5 percent on posting disappointing financial results.

Zomato edged up slightly after announcing it has ended its 10-minute delivery service.

