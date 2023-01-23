Markets

Sensex, Nifty Rise Led By Financials

January 23, 2023 — 11:13 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking a global equity market rally amid bets for less-aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up 297 points, or half a percent, to 61,238 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 73 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,191.

Financials topped the gainers list, with IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ and HDFC Bank all rising over 1 percent.

Axis Bank fell 1.5 percent despite reporting a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Shoppers Stop gained 0.7 percent as it reported a 24 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

Maruti Suzuki India added half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Jindal Stainless dropped 1.5 percent on posting disappointing financial results.

Zomato edged up slightly after announcing it has ended its 10-minute delivery service.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.