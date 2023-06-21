Sensex, Nifty Rise In Early Trade; Banks And Financials Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday despite weak global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 246 points, or 0.4 percent, at 63,574 in early trade ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 55 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,872.

HDFC gained about 1 percent after the Competition Commission of India granted its approval to the mortgage lender to acquire a certain stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corp and HDFC Life were up 1-2 percent.

Shriram Finance jumped more than 8 percent on reports that Piramal Enterprises plans to sell its entire 8.34 percent stake in the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.