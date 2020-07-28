Sensex, Nifty Rise In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports and watched progress in U.S. government stimulus efforts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 223 points, or 0.59 percent, to 38,157 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 68 points, or 0.61 percent, at 11,200.

Tech Mahindra jumped nearly 5 percent after its Q1 results beat Street estimates.

InterGlobe Aviation rose slightly as IndiGo deepened pay cuts for its senior employees and pilots by another 10-13 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rallied 2.6 percent. The company will issue 61.78 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 50 per equity share starting today.

Ashok Leyland advanced 1.4 percent after expanding digital solutions for commercial vehicles.

Wipro gained 1.2 percent after selecting Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint.

Bharti Infratel declined 1.3 percent as the telecom tower company reported a 21 percent fall in net profit for the April-June period, hurt by a fall in sharing revenue and higher net finance cost.

