Sensex, Nifty Rise Despite Muted Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Tuesday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 164 points, or 0.4 percent, to 40,595 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 29 points, or 0.25 percent, at 11,902.

Maruti Suzuki India rose about half a percent after launching a special edition version of its hatchback Swift.

Larsen & Toubro advanced 1.5 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder to build the largest segment of the upcoming high speed rail line between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

JSW Steel gained 0.6 percent after it received court approval to acquire bankrupt steel company Asian Colour Coated Ispat, with certain modifications to its takeover offer.

Dewan Housing Finance edged up 0.8 percent after its promoter Kapil Wadhawan made an offer to settle all claims against the company.

HDFC Life added 0.8 percent after the private life insurer reported a 5.64 percent rise in standalone net profit in the second quarter ended September.

Cement manufacturer ACC rallied 3.5 percent as it posted 20 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Britannia Industries slumped 4.5 percent despite the company reporting a 23 percent rise in its Q2 profit.

