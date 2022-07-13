Sensex, Nifty Rise As Inflation Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday after Brent crude futures plunged $7 to settle below $100 a barrel for the first time in three months on Tuesday, helping ease worries around inflation and interest-rate hikes.

Positive readings on industrial output and retail inflation also offered some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 197 points, or 0.4 percent, to 54,083 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 54 points, 0.3 percent, at 16,112.

Asian Paints, Bajaj FinServ, Grasim, Hindustan Unilever and BPCL rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while HCL Technologies fell 2.4 percent after its Q1 results missed estimates.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ONGC and Hero MotoCorp were seeing modest losses.

Mindtree rose about 1 percent and Tata Metaliks gained more than 2 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Delta Corp was little changed despite reporting turnaround results for the June quarter.

Sterling & Wilson plunged 6.4 percent after widening its quarterly net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.