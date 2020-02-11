Sensex, Nifty Rise As Coronavirus Worries Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed their global peers higher on Tuesday as the new coronavirus cases slowed in China, helping ease global growth worries.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 236.52 points, or 0.58 percent, to 41,216.14, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 76.40 points, or 0.63 percent, at 12,107.90.

Gail shares surged almost 6 percent on brokerage upgrades after the company posted solid quarterly results.

Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Infratel and JSW Steel rallied 2-4 percent. Wockhardt jumped 8.3 percent to extend gains for the third straight session on the back of heavy volumes.

On the losing side, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, BPCL and Yes Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets rose as investors seemed reassured by Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge to win the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. European stocks also traded higher in early trade.

