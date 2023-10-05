News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Rise As Bond Yields Ease, Oil Prices Plunge

October 05, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended notably higher on Thursday as traders reassessed the path of U.S. interest rates.

A dip in global bond yields and weakness in the dollar index helped underpin sentiment as investors awaited the RBI's MPC rate decision on Friday.

Economists expect RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to pause the repo rate for the fourth-consecutive policy meeting after aggressive rate hikes by 250 basis points cumulatively from May last year until February 2023.

Softening crude oil prices also eased investor concerns around inflation and interest rates.

Oil prices were down around 1 percent today after having settled down more than $5 on Wednesday on concerns about the demand outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 405.53 points, or 0.62 percent, at 65,631.57.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 109.65 points, or 0.56 percent, higher at 19,545.75, led by IT and auto stocks. TCS, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Auto rallied 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Power Grid Corp led losses to end 1.2 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.