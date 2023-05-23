Sensex, Nifty Rise As Adani Group Stocks Extend Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy have called their latest talks on the debt ceiling productive.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 216 points, or 0.4 percent, at 62,180 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 91 points, or half a percent, at 18,405.

Adani Group stocks continued to rise, with Adani Enterprises climbing 17 percent and Adani Ports surging 5.4 percent.

Infosys, Britannia Industries and BPCL were up 1-2 percent.

Vedanta rose over 1 percent after declaring its first interim dividend for FY24.

PB Fintech rallied 2 percent after narrowing its quarterly net loss.

Indiabulls Housing Finance declined 2.5 percent on reporting a 14 percent fall in its Q4 net profit.

Coal India was marginally higher after concluding a wage revision pact with non-executive workers.

HEG slumped 4.5 percent as it reported a 23 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit for the March FY23 quarter.

