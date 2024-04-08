Sensex, Nifty Rise After US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday as new jobs data underscored the strength of the U.S. labor market and economy but prompted traders to scale down their rate cut expectations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 363 points, or half a percent, to 74,611 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 91 points, or 0.40 percent, at 22,605. Voltas soared nearly 10 percent after an update that the company registered its highest-ever air conditioner sale of 2 million units in FY24.

Adani Green Energy rallied 2.5 percent after unveiling expansion plans.

Tata Steel rose about 1 percent after posting record annual crude steel output in 2023/24.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC climbed 1-2 percent, tracking a sharp fall in oil prices as Israel withdrew soldiers from southern Gaza amid talks for a potential ceasefire.

Vodafone Idea fell more than 2 percent after its board approved a proposal to raise Rs. 2,075 crores via a preferential share issue to a Aditya Birla Group entity.

Wipro dropped 1 percent as Thierry Delaporte resigned as its CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.