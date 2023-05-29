Sensex, Nifty Rise After US Debt Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after U.S. lawmakers announced a tentative deal to raise the federal government's debt ceiling and avert a devasting default.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 421 points, or 0.7 percent, at 62,922 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 114 points, or 0.62 percent, at 18,613.

Among the prominent gainers, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, SBI Life and Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 1-3 percent.

Power Finance Corp rallied 2.2 percent on reports it is looking to venture into funding road infrastructure projects.

PTC India jumped 3 percent despite reporting an 8 percent decline in FY23 consolidated net profit.

ONGC tumbled nearly 4 percent after posting a surprise loss in the March quarter.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell about 2 percent after it proposed to buy out all of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries' shares.

