Sensex, Nifty Rise About 2 Percent On Stimulus Boost

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive new financial package on top of the previously announced measures for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

Modi said the package will be around 10 percent of the GDP and will have emphasis on land, labor, liquidity and laws.

The package includes government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors and also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Themed around the 'Self-reliant India campaign', the package is aimed at all sections of the society, including the middle-class, SMEs, labourers, farmers and the industry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 637.49 points, or 2.03 percent, to 32,008.61 ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,383.55, up 187 points, or 2.03 percent, from its previous close.

Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises climbed 6-8 percent, while Nestle India slumped 5.2 percent despite posting robust March quarter earnings.

Bharti Airtel dropped over 1 percent and Sun Pharma declined 2.2 percent.

