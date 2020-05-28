Sensex, Nifty Rise About 2 Percent

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains for the second day running on Thursday, with rate-sensitive auto and banking stocks leading the market rally on account of short-covering on eve of F&O derivatives expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 595.37 points, or 1.88 percent, to 32,200.59, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 175.15 points, or 1.88 percent, at 9,490.10.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises led the gainers in the Nifty pack to rise nearly 10 percent, while Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors rallied 4-7 percent.

On the flip side, JSW Steel, SBI, Cipla, ITC and Wipro fell between half a percent and 1 percent.

Global cues were mostly positive amid expectations that efforts to ease lockdown restrictions on businesses and people will contribute to quick economic recovery.

Fresh fiscal stimulus proposals from the European Union and Japan also helped underpin investor sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.