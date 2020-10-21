Sensex, Nifty Rise About 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from other Asian markets as investors welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies and held out some hope of a deal on U.S. stimulus talks.

Closer home, a slowdown in daily coronavirus cases fueled hopes that the government will further ease restrictions.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 412 points, or 1.02 percent, to 40,957 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 108 points, or 0.91 percent, at 12,005.20.

Tata Motors, HDFC, Tata Steel and BPCL climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Britannia Industries and Nestle fell over 1 percent.

IndusInd Bank rallied 3.3 percent after BofA Securities Europe SA bought 11.73 lakh shares of the bank from Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE at Rs 626.85 per share.

Bajaj Finance gained 0.8 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Motherson Sumi Systems rose 0.6 percent after it signed a pact to acquire assets of Bombardier's wiring systems in Mexico for $10 mn.

Hindustan Unilever dropped half a percent. Rural markets have emerged stronger but demand in urban markets could take a while to recover, the maker of popular brands such as Rin, Dove, Lux and Lifebuoy said in a statement.

