Sensex, Nifty Rise About 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, with sentiment boosted by positive global cues and hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Market participants also eagerly await the outcome of RBI's monetary policy review meet scheduled on October 1 for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 355 points, or 0.95 percent, to 37,743 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 102 points, or 0.9 percent, at 11,152.

Vodafone Idea shares rallied 3.4 percent after U.K. telecom major Vodafone Group won an international arbitration against India.

NTPC jumped 2.6 percent. The company said it will not compete for buying Reliance Infrastructure's (RInfra) stake in BSES power distribution companies.

Banks SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank rose 1-2 percent ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in the loan moratorium and interest waiver case.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank fell more than 1 percent after its shareholders voted against the reappointment of the managing director and chief executive, as well as seven directors and auditors.

Reliance Industries gained 0.7 percent. U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has picked up 1.75 percent stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Mindtree added 1 percent. The company's co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold a small portion of their equity shareholding in the company during September 15-23 in multiple tranches.

