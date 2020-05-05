Sensex, Nifty Rise About 1% In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Firm global cues helped Indian shares open higher on Tuesday after steep losses in the previous session.

Rating agency ICRA estimated that India's GDP might contract by as much as 20 percent in the first quarter of the current financial year and will likely overcome some lost ground in the remainder of the year but still close 2020-21 down by up to 2 percent.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 342 points, or 1.08 percent, to 32,057 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 1.08 percent, at 9,394.

JSW Steel rose over 2 percent despite reporting a 60 percent fall in its April crude steel output.

HeroMoto Corp shares gained about 1 percent. The two-wheeler manufacturer said that it would start its operations in a graded manner from Wednesday.

Marico rallied 3 percent despite reporting a 50 percent fall year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the quarter ended March.

Adani Green Energy advanced 2.6 percent after narrowing its full-year net loss. IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank and Manappuram Finance were up 2-3 percent on fund raising reports.

Lupin gained 1.4 percent after announcing positive topline result from Phase 3 study of Single-Dose Solosec for trichomoniasis treatment.

Colgate-Palmolive India rose about half a percent on news it is resuming operations at reduced capacity at all of its manufacturing plants.

Ashok Leyland added 1.6 percent. The company announced that it has developed low-cost ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

SBI Life Insurance jumped over 4 percent ahead of its earnings release.

