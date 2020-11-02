Sensex, Nifty Rise About 1%

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets after data showed factories across the globe bounced back strongly in October.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 408 points, or over1 percent, to 40,165 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 115 points, or 1 percent, at 11,784.

NTPC advanced 1.4 percent after it announced a share buyback worth Rs. 2,275 crore.

HDFC rallied 2.5 percent after its net interest income rose 21 percent year-on-year in the second quarter ended September.

PNB declined 0.7 percent despite reporting improved asset quality on a sequential basis.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 0.7 percent. An expert panel has rejected the company's proposal to grant full marketing authorization for antiviral remdesivir.

Larsen & Toubro rose about 1 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the C6 package of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation's bullet train project worth about Rs 7,289 crore.

Tata Motors climbed 2.2 percent on reporting 27 percent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October.

Ramco Cements added 1.8 percent after the company registered its highest-ever quarterly profit.

Cadila Healthcare soared 8 percent on reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 net profit.

YES Bank rose 0.8 percent on reports it is gearing up to sell its non-performing assets worth Rs 32,344 crore to asset reconstruction companies.

Tata Power Company gained 1 percent after completing the sale of its defense business to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

