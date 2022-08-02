Markets

Sensex, Nifty Reverse Early Losses To End Marginally Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Tuesday amid weak global sentiments, as investors weighed the risks of worsening relationship between the U.S. and China.

Markets recovered from an early slide to end marginally higher for the day, helped by falling oil prices and a rising rupee, which hit a one-month high against the dollar today on the back of falling U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a choppy session up 20.86 points, or 0.04 percent, at 58,136.36, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,345.45, up 5.40 points, or 0.03 percent, from its previous close.

Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank rose 1-2 percent while Hindalco, Britannia Industries, SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp and UPL fell 2-4 percent.

Cues from Asia and Europe were sluggish as investors remained worried that a trip by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would raise tensions between the world's two economic superpowers.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Pelosi's visit would lead to "very serious developments and consequences". The White House has warned China against turning her visit into a crisis.

