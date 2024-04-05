News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Reverse Early Losses A Banks, Financials Surge

April 05, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end little changed on Friday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex reversed course to end up 20.59 points, or 0.03 percent, at 74,248.22 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent and retained the outlook for inflation and GDP growth for 2024-25, assuming a normal monsoon.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled virtually unchanged at 22,513.70.

Banks and Financials topped the gainers list, with HDFC Life, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Bank, SBI Life and Kotak Mahindra Bank rising 1-2 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Grasim fell 1-2 percent.

Global sentiment was fragile as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and rising oil prices as a result of escalating geopolitical tensions dented demand for riskier assets.

Gold held steady in European trade and the dollar pulled away from two-week lows ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day and inflation reports out next week.

Oil prices were little changed but headed for a second weekly gain due to a worsening conflict in the Middle East and hopes for a possible surge in demand from some of the largest consumers of oil, such as the U.S. and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.