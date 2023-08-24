Sensex, Nifty Reverse Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end slightly lower on Thursday in spite of positive cues from global markets, following blockbuster earnings from tech darling Nvidia.

The Jackson Hole event lined up this week is being anxiously awaited by investors for clues on U.S. interest rates.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 180.96 points, or 0.28 percent, at 65,252.34 after having hit a high of 65,913.77 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit a high of 19,584.45 before reversing course to settle 57.30 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 19,386.70.

Jio Financial Services fell 5 percent to Rs. 213.45, hitting the lower circuit limit for the fourth day post listing.

Parent Reliance Industries gave up 1.8 percent while ONGC, Power Grid Corp and Divis Laboratories all ended down over 1 percent.

Gold prices held steady near two-week highs today while the dollar edged up slightly in European trade after seeing a pullback from three-month highs in Asian trading.

Benchmark Treasury yields were holding their lowest levels in a week after business surveys from the U.S., Europe and the U.K. pointed to weakening growth.

Oil prices were seeing modest gains after settling lower on Thursday on fuel demand worries.

