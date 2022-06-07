Sensex, Nifty Retreat As Yields Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, as the dollar surged and U.S. Treasury yields climbed above 3 percent ahead of this week's U.S. bond auction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 478 points, or 0.9 percent, to 55,197 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 123 points, or 0.7 percent, at 16,446.

Closer home, the RBI delivers its rate decision on Wednesday, with the central bank expected to announce another 40-basis points rate hike amid rising inflationary pressures in the economy.

The central bank is also expected to revise upward the inflation trajectory by 70-80 bps accounting for the upside price pressures.

Titan Company shares led losses to fall more than 4 percent while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints dropped 2-3 percent.

On the positive side, PSU stocks such as ONGC and Coal India were up around 2 percent each.

Tata Motors was little changed after it bagged India's biggest electric vehicle (EV) fleet order of 10,000 vehicles from BluSmart Electric Mobility.

TVS Motor was slightly lower on fund raising reports.

