Sensex, Nifty Resume Upward March

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended notably higher on Thursday after ending on a flat note for two consecutive days.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex settled the day up 222.13 points, or 0.43 percent, at 51,531.52 amid positive global cues.

The broader NSE Nifty index traded in a range bound manner before ending up 66.80 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,173.30.

Hindalco surged 5.5 percent, a day after the Aditya Birla group company reported a 76.2 percent year-on-year jump in December quarter standalone net profit.

Reliance Industries jumped 4.4 percent despite Amazon moving an appeal petition in the Supreme Court to block the Future Retail and Reliance Industries Limited's slump sale deal.

GAIL, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma climbed 2-3 percent, while Coal India, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Titan and Eicher Motors dropped 1-3 percent.

