Sensex, Nifty Recover From Early Lows

September 23, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares cut early losses to end on a flat note on Tuesday. While a weakening rupee, tariff worries and concerns regarding the latest H1-B visa fee change weighed on markets, Fed rate cut hopes, falling oil prices and reports of strong festive-season demand for automobiles helped limit overall losses in the broader market.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session down 57.87 points, or 0.07 percent, at 82,102.10.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 32.85 points, or 0.13 percent, to 25,169.50 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,345 shares declining while 1,808 shares rose and 158 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, ITC, Eternal, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Trent lost 1-2 percent.

Banks, financials and automakers outperformed, with Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank all rising around 2 percent.

