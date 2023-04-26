Sensex, Nifty Recover Early Losses To End Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to close modestly higher on Wednesday.

A stable rupee and falling oil prices offered some support as risk aversion gripped world markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 169.87 points, or 0.28 percent, at 60,300.58 - extending gains for a fifth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 44.35 points, or 0.25 percent, higher at 17,813.60 ahead of Thursday's F&O expiry.

Power Grid Corp topped the gainers list to climb 2.6 percent while SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products all rose over 1 percent.

On the flip side, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Hindalco all fell around 1 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, edged up slightly after reporting a 43 percent jump in Q4 net profit.

Commodity exchange MCX slumped 6.6 percent on news that its Chief Technology Officer Shashank Sathe had resigned.

The dollar eased in international markets as weak U.S. data released overnight stoked recession fears.

Gold held steady in European trade while oil prices were a tad higher after falling around 2 percent in the previous session on demand worries.

