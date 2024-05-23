Sensex, Nifty Recover After Early Slide

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed early losses to trade slightly higher on Thursday as positive earnings from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia offset hawkish minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 220 points, or 0.3 percent, at 74,475 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 82 points, or 0.4 percent, at 22,679.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 1 percent after reporting 187 percent jump in its consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

Jubilant FoodWorks added 1.5 percent after reporting a seven-fold jump in Q4 net profit.

ITC edged up slightly ahead of its earnings release.

Metro Brands jumped 2.1 percent and Gland Pharma surged 5.6 percent after reporting robust earnings.

One97 Communications fell 2.2 percent after Q4 net loss widened from last year.

Sun Pharma slumped 4.2 percent despite posting fourth-quarter profit above estimates. Power Grid Corp lost 4 percent after consolidated net profit declined 3.6 percent in the March quarter.

Grasim shed 0.7 percent on muted Q4 results.

