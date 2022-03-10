Sensex, Nifty Recover After Early Slide

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains on Friday, after having opened lower earlier in the day on Ukraine and inflation concerns.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 204 points, or 0.4 percent, to 55,668, reversing early losses. The broader NSE Nifty index up 64 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,659.

Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and JSW Steel rose 1-3 percent while Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products were down around 1 percent each. Exide Industries rallied 2.5 percent after it entered into a multi-year technical collaboration agreement with a Chinese company for manufacturing lithium-ion cell in India.

Reliance Industries rose half a percent on reports its retail unit is working on opening its own stores in around 950 properties it had sub-leased to the Future Group.

