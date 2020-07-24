Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses To End Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Friday amid weak global cues after China ordered the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close in response to the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the government of India today imposed restrictions on public procurement from China and other countries amid the border row with China.

The Centre has amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the restrictions on grounds of national security.

Local markets staged a remarkable recovery from day's lows to end the session on a flat note and post sixth straight weekly gains.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 37,748.41 before recouping most losses to end the session down 11.57 points, or 0.03 percent, at 38,128.90.

The broader NSE Nifty index slid 21.30 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,194.15.

GAIL, SBI, Axis Bank, Hindalco and Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 3-5 percent, while IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies climbed 2-5 percent.

Reliance Industries soared 4.4 percent to hit a fresh record high amid reports that Amazon.com Inc is in talks to buy a 9.9 percent stake in its retail arm.

Pharma major Sun Pharma rallied 2.1 percent after saying it resolved all cases in connection with the multi-year investigations by the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, and Civil Division into the U.S. generic pharmaceutical industry.

