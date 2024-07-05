News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Recoup Early Losses To End Flat

July 05, 2024 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recouped early losses to end on a flat note Friday.

Markets fell notably in early trade as a business update from private sector lender HDFC Bank showed growth in deposits and advances declined in the first quarter.

Oil & gas, pharma and healthcare stocks attracted good amount of buying, helping major indexes recover their early losses.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 79,479 before finishing down 53.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 79,996.60.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 21.70 points, or 0.09 percent, at 24,323.85, after having hit a low of 24,169 earlier.

HDFC Bank slumped 4.5 percent after its disappointing Q1 business update. Tata Steel, LTI MindTree and Titan Company dropped 1-2 percent.

ONGC topped the gainers list to climb more than 4 percent as crude prices headed for a fourth straight weekly gain due to West Asia tensions, weather concerns and hopes of rising demand during the Northern Hemisphere's summer driving season.

Cipla, Britannia Industries, SBI and Reliance Industries jumped 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.