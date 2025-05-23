Markets

Sensex, Nifty Rebound As US Bond Yields Ease

May 23, 2025 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent highs on improved economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that he still sees a path to interest rate cuts later this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 367 points, or half a percent, at 81,318 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 145 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,755.

Trent, which replaces Nestle India in the BSE Sensex during the upcoming reshuffle of the index, was up 2 percent.

JSW Steel and Ashok Leyland were up around 1 percent each ahead of their earnings results.

ITC gained 1.3 percent after reporting a marginal 3 percent rise in adjusted profit for Q4.

Honasa Consumer soared 11 percent as fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Container Corporation of India fell 2.3 percent on disappointing results.

Sun Pharmaceuticals lost 4 percent as Q4 consolidated profit fell 19 percent year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.