Sensex, Nifty Rebound As US Bond Yields Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent highs on improved economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that he still sees a path to interest rate cuts later this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 367 points, or half a percent, at 81,318 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 145 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,755.

Trent, which replaces Nestle India in the BSE Sensex during the upcoming reshuffle of the index, was up 2 percent.

JSW Steel and Ashok Leyland were up around 1 percent each ahead of their earnings results.

ITC gained 1.3 percent after reporting a marginal 3 percent rise in adjusted profit for Q4.

Honasa Consumer soared 11 percent as fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Container Corporation of India fell 2.3 percent on disappointing results.

Sun Pharmaceuticals lost 4 percent as Q4 consolidated profit fell 19 percent year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.