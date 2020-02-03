Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Upbeat Data

(RTTNews) - Gains in shares of auto and FMCG companies helped Indian markets rebound on Monday after three days of losses. Sentiment was underpinned after a private survey showed that activity in India's beleaguered manufacturing sector hit a near eight-year high in January.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for India shot up to 55.3 in January from 52.7 in December amid a sharp rise in new business orders as a rebound in demand conditions led to rise in production and hiring activity.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 136.78 points, or 0.34 percent, to 39,872.31, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 62.20 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,724.05.

Asian Paints soared as much as 6.3 percent on expectations that softer crude prices would aid its gross margin expansion.

Bajaj Auto, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India jumped 4-5 percent, while TCS, GAIL, ITC, Yes Bank and Infratel dropped 3-6 percent.

Bata India advanced 2.6 percent after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to raise customs duty on imported footwear.

State-run engineering firm BHEL declined 1.5 percent despite winning on order for a hydroelectric project in Nepal.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower as investors continued to fret about the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. Chinese shares led regional losses as trading resumed after the extended Lunar New Year holidays.

China's Shanghai Composite index plunged as much as 229.92 points, or 7.72 percent, to 2,746.61, reflecting concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed more people than Sars in 2003.

European stocks edged up in cautious trade after Britain finally exited the European Union at 11 pm on Friday, ending years of financial and political uncertainty.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.