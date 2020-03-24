Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Fed Boost

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Tuesday and the rupee opened on a strong note after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support the world's largest economy, which is reeling from the the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 233 points, or 0.90 percent, to 26,215 after plunging around 13 percent to suffer its biggest single-day fall ever the previous day. The Sensex hit as high as 27,462.87 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 144 points, or 1.9 percent, at 7,754.

Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Technologies climbed 5-8 percent, while Tata Steel, Infratel, Titan and IndusInd Bank lost 3-10 percent.

Consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever soared 6.6 percent after it signed a pact to acquire Glenmark Pharma's female intimate hygiene brand VWash.

IPCA Laboratories tumbled 3 percent, a day after the U.S. FDA lifted an import alert on the company's two plants to ensure the supply of chloroquine tablets.

