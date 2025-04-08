Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Meltdown

(RTTNews) - Indian shares bounced back on Tuesday despite signs of rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

China threatened to "resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests," in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex was up 1,162 points, or 1.6 percent, at 74,299 in early trade after U.S. indexes didn't see a bigger sell-off in Monday's trade. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 384 points, or 1.7 percent, at 22,545.

Titan Company jumped nearly 5 percent after reporting strong business growth in the March 2025 quarter.

Bharat Electronics surged 4 percent on winning a contract worth Rs 2,210 crore from the Ministry of Defense.

Mahindra and Mahindra advanced 1.6 percent after incorporating a new wholly owned subsidiary called Mahindra Advanced Technologies.

Tata Motors rallied 3.4 percent after recent string of losses.

UltraTech, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj FinServ and Adani Ports climbed 3-4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.