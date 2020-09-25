Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Two-month Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded from two-month lows on Friday, with positive global cues lending support as robust U.S. housing data helped ease investor concerns about the global economic recovery.

Reliance Industries rose 0.7 percent. The latest data from TRAI showed Reliance Jio Infocomm continued to add users at the expense of its rivals in June. Bharti Airtel gained over 1 percent and Vodafone Idea shares advanced 2.2 percent.

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.5 percent after it launched a vehicle subscription program for customers in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru.

Tata Consumer Products rallied 2.5 percent on a Bloomberg report it is weighing a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises. Tata Coffee surged 4.5 percent.

SBI Life Insurance and Divis Laboratories were moving higher on Nifty rejig news.

Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies climbed 2-3 percent after Accenture reported fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal results in line with expectations.

