Sensex, Nifty Rebound On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded from recent string of losses on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed Washington's new tariff policy but signaled his willingness to engage in dialogue with countries seeking more favorable trade terms.

"There could be permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations... we're going to get fair deals and good deals with every country — and if we don't, we're going to have nothing to do with them," Trump said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Investors were also optimistic that India will accelerate discussions for the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. to address long-standing non-tariff barriers in sectors like chemicals, telecom equipment, and medical devices, which were explicitly flagged in the U.S. tariff statement.

The benchmark 30-share S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 1,089.18 points, or 1.49 percent, to 74,227.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,535.85, down 374.25 points, or 1.69 percent, from its previous close.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank, SBI, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance and Titan Company all rallied around 3 percent.

