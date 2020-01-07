Sensex, Nifty Rebound As US-Iran Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday as oil prices eased amid no fresh aggressive moves from the U.S. and Iran.

Geopolitical worries ebbed as there was no immediate retaliation from Iran over the assassination of the country's top military commander Major-General Qasem Soleimani.

Speculation was rife that Iran would be unlikely to strike against the U.S. in a way that would disrupt supplies, and its own crude exports.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 192.84 points, or 0.47 percent, at 40,869.47, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 59.90 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,052.95.

Both indexes climbed over 1 percent each earlier in the day before giving up some gains as caution set in ahead of the release the first advance estimate of the GDP for FY20 scheduled to be released later in the day.

Reliance Industries, UPL, UltraTech, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Vedanta jumped 2-4 percent while Power Grid Corp, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, BPCL and Infratel dropped 1-2 percent.

HDFC Bank advanced 1.6 percent after the private sector lender reported strong business growth in the December quarter.

