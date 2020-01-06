Sensex, Nifty Rebound As US-Iran Tensions Ease

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday as analysts tempered expectations for a widespread conflict in the Middle East.

Traders also awaited the release of advance estimate of GDP growth for 2019-20, scheduled to be released later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 457 points, or 1.12 percent, to 41,134, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 142 points, or 1.18 percent, at 12,135.

Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Vedanta rallied 2-3 percent while IT stocks were broadly lower.

Karur Vysya Bank rose over 2 percent. The bank's Managing Director & CEO P R Seshadri resigned citing personal reasons.

Biocon shed 0.7 percent after American venture capital firm True North picked up a 2.44 percent stake in its subsidiary Biocon Biologics.

