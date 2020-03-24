Sensex, Nifty Rebound As Fed Steps Up QE

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday, with firm global markets offering support after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched unlimited bond buying and promised other steps to support the world's largest economy, which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled a series of relaxations for statutory and regulatory compliance matters and said the government will soon announce an economic package to help the coronavirus-hit sectors.

On market volatility, she said that all regulators and the Ministry of Finance are working together to monitor the developments. "SEBI has come up with certain guidelines to ensure stability in the stock market. We are consciously monitoring the stock market thrice in a day. A lot of inputs have come, the task force is also looking into them," she said.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 692.79 points, or 2.67 percent, at 26,674.03, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 190.80 points, or 2.51 percent, to 7,801.05.

Nestle India, Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Britannia, Adani Ports and Infosys jumped 5-14 percent, while IndusInd Bank, Grasim Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra lost 7-8 percent.

