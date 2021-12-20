Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Tuesday, mirroring gains elsewhere across other Asian markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 680 points, or 1.2 percent, to 56,503 after having fallen over 2 percent the previous day amid Omicron worries and fears around interest-rate rises.

The broader NSE Nifty index was up 188 points, or 1.1 percent, at 16,802. Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Wipro all climbed around 3 percent.

Axis Bank was moving lower after reports that it is likely to bag Citi's India consumer business.

Adani Transmission advanced 1.6 percent after completing construction of 897 circuit km power transmission line in Uttar Pradesh.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.