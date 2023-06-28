Sensex, Nifty Reach Record Highs As Adani Group Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Wednesday, with positive U.S. economic data, hints from China about fresh stimulus measures and short covering ahead of F&O expiry offering support.

The 30-share index Sensex touched the 64,000 mark for the first time ever and Nifty topped the 19,000 level.

Global cues were positive after a slew of U.S. economic data pointed to a resilient economy.

Additionally, there were signs of fresh foreign fund inflows after data showed FIIs ended their three-day selling streak and became net buyers with a robust inflow of over Rs. 2,024 crore on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 499.39 points, or 0.79 percent, at 63,915.42 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 154.70 points, or 0.82 percent, higher at 18,972.10.

Adani Group stocks soared after reports that GQG and other investors have bought $1 billion of additional stake in Adani Group stocks through block deals.

Adani Enterprises jumped 5.6 percent and Adani Ports soared 4.8 percent.

Among other prominent gainers, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and JSW Steel rallied 2-3 percent.

Among those that fell, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Life ended down over 1 percent each.

