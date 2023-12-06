News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Reach New Highs On FII Flows

December 06, 2023 — 05:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday to reach new highs, with investor sentiment buoyed by falling oil prices and declining bond yields.

A strong mandate for the ruling party at the Centre in the recently concluded state elections also raised expectations of political stability and improved GDP growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 357.59 points, or 0.52 percent, to 69,653.73, closing at a new record high for a third consecutive session on the back of strong institutional flows.

The broader NSE Nifty index also closed at a record high of 20,937.70, up82.60 points, or 0.40 percent, from its previous close.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with TCS, LTIMindTree and Wipro surging 2-4 percent on the back of declining global bond yields. Larsen & Toubro and ITC both rose over 2 percent.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy hit the 5 percent upper circuit limit after reports that it may launch a Rs. 1.500-crore QIP issue by next week.

Hindustan Aeronautics, the maker of the twin seater lights combat aircraft Tejas, jumped 6.8 percent ahead of the two-day HAL Avionics Expo-2023 in New Delhi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.