News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty Reach Fresh Record Highs

July 03, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Monday, as signs of a resilient U.S. economy and hopes that the Federal Reserve will taper its hawkish stance outweighed investor disappointment over sluggish PMI data from parts of Asia and Europe.

Closer home, India's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in June, thanks to greater demand for India-made products both domestically and internationally, the results of the purchasing managers' survey from S&P Global showed today.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both settled at record closing highs despite gains in the dollar index and a surge in oil prices.

The S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 486.49 points, or 0.75 percent, to 65,205.05, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 133.50 points, or 0.7 percent, higher at 19,322.55.

Among the top gainers, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, ITC and Grasim rallied 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.